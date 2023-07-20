Gov. Abiodun Lifts Ogun State Players For WESPAC

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has given some financial backings to the state’s players who are part of Team Nigeria contingent to the World English Language Scrabble Players Association Championship (WESPAC) taking place in Las Vegas, United States from july 23 to 27.

The players are part of the 26-man contingent who departed from Lagos and Abuja in two groups for the quadriennial event.

WESPAC remains the largest congregation of wordsmiths with over 42 countries registered for this edition.

Governor Abiodun has been instrumental to the revival of sports in the state with the inauguration of associations last August after lull in activities.

His touch jerked the Ogun State Scrabble Association (OSSA) into relevance as the revival birthed the present leadership led by Adekoyejo Adegbesan.

Speaking before their plane left Lagos for America, Sanya Adebola who is one of the beneficiaries of the Governor’s support, commended the number citizen for coming to the aid…