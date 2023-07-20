Payne Joins PSG On Three-Year Deal

Nicole Payne has joined Paris Saint-Germain’s women’s team on a three-year contract.

Payne, 22, is the younger sister of Toni Payne who is a member of the Super Falcons squad that will compete at this year’s FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“Paris Saint-Germain is pleased to announce the arrival of Nicole Payne,” PSG announced on their Twitter handle on Thursday.

“The Nigerian international defender joins Les Rouge et Bleu until June 2026.”

Payne was a member of the Super Falcons squad that finished fourth at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

She made her senior debut for Nigeria on 10 June 2021 as a 90th-minute substitution in a 1-0 friendly loss to Jamaica.

Born in Birmingham (Alabama, USA), after playing for Concorde Fire, a club based in Atlanta, Payne joined the University of West Virginia in 2019 and played three seasons with the “Montaineers” (53 matches, four goals).

In 2022, she continued her career and her…