Peseiro Among Highest Paid Coaches In Africa –NFF

An official of the Nigeria Football Federation has revealed to Completesports.com that Super Eagles gaffer, Jose Peseiro, currently ranks among the highest-paid coaches in Africa and the burden is heavy on the football ruling body.

The Portuguese-born coach, 63, who is on 70.000 US dollars monthly salary, earns higher than Walid Regragui, the coach who made history for Africa by leading Morocco to the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Moroccan-born coach earns 60,000 USD monthly.

“The fat salary of the coach who was hired as a replacement for Austin Eguavoen who was relieved of the job following the inability of the Super Eagles to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, is a heavy burden on the Federation and we are concerned over his performance since he took over,” a chieftain of the NFF divulged to Completesports.com.

“The NFF made enquires about what other federations pay…