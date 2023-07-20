Platform Schools Set For World Chess Championships

Platform Schools, Ipaja, Lagos will have their chess team making a historic outing at the 2023 World Chess Championships in Aktau, Republic of Kazakhstan from August 3rd to 8th, Completesports.com reports.

The organisers are looking forward to having a first-ever Nigerian representation in the World Chess Championship for schools. And Platform Schools, Ipaja, Lagos take pride of place in it, to make history in grand style.

The management led by Director, Dr Adebola Muiz Obe, and Proprietress, Mrs Olayemi Obe has virtually not left any stone unturned in making Platform Schools triumphant in many spheres.

The 2023 World Chess Championships, according to the organisers, will have over 50 schools from across the world participating. The venue, Halyk Arena [People’s Arena] – a multi-sport venue opened in 2021 by President Tokayev, is on the shore of the Caspian Sea in the city of Aktau.

The…