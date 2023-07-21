2023 WWC: Australia Captain Kerr Ruled Out Super Falcons Clash

Australia captain, Sam Kerr has been ruled out of her country ‘s second Group B game against the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

The Chelsea forward missed the Matildas 1-0 victory against Republic of Ireland on Thursday after sustaining a calf injury in training.

Kerr will also be unavailable for the game against the Super Falcons.

The co-hosts will do battle with the former African champions at the Brisbane Stadium on Thursday, July 27.

Kerr took to social media to share the news prior to Australia’s clash against Republic of Ireland, stating: “Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training. I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve. Of course I would have loved to have been out there tonight but I can’t wait to be apart of this amazing journey which starts now.”

She will assessed before Australia’s final group game against…