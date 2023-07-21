Aubameyang Joins French Club Olympique Marseille

Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined French Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille this current summer transfer window.

According to Football.London, Aubameyang joined the French outfit on a free deal and signed a three year contract with the club. This brings his torrid one year spell at Chelsea to an end.

Aubameyang didn’t have enough game time at Chelsea and was largely brought from the bench.

He was used sparingly by the coaches and was even left out of the UEFA Champions League squad altogether for the season in favour of three new signings.

Moreover new coach Mauricio Pochettino seems to be looking elsewhere for the striking role as he was left out of the club’s USA preseason tour.

The Blues also signed two forwards Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson this summer window.

The 34 year old joined the Blues from Barcelona in the summer of 2022 following Polish striker Robert Lewandowski’s arrival at the Spanish outfit.

Aubameyang scored once in 15…