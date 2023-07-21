Donnarumma, Partner Tied Up, Robbed At Paris Home

Italy and Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his partner have been attacked and robbed at their home in Paris.

BBC reported early Friday that the couple was targeted by “several people” and tied up at their flat in the eighth district in the center of the capital, according to police sources.

They are then said to have to escape to a nearby hotel and the alarm was raised by hotel staff before the couple were taken to hospital.

“An investigation has been opened on charges of armed robbery in an organised gang and aggravated violence following the events that took place overnight at Mr Donnarumma’s place,” a spokesperson for Paris prosecutor’s office told the BBC.

Unconfirmed reports on the news site Actu17 say the attackers made off with jewelry, watches and luxury leather goods worth as much as €500,000 (£430,000).

The footballer was lightly injured while his partner, model Alessia Elefante, was unharmed, sources told Agence France Presse….