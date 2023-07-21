Don’t Meddle Into Pochettino’s Work –Cole Warns Chelsea Fans

Former Chelsea attacking midfielder, Joe Cole has issued a stern warning to the Blues fans not to meddle into Mauricio Pochettino’s work at the club.

He made this known on the backdrop of some fans demanding the appointment of former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique or ex-Bayern Munich gaffer Julian Nagelsmann instead of Pochettino.

However, Cole in a chat with EUROSPORT said that Pochettino should be left alone to work.

“It’s a smart appointment. Chełsea fans will have to get over the fact he was a manager of a big rival because he’s a coach that will bring so much to the club.

“He’s a manager that will relish the challenge of getting the club back on an even keel. He ticks a lot of boxes: he likes working with young players and his teams are dynamic and energetic.”

He added: “It’s an exciting time but he just needs to be left alone now to get on with the job, make sure they get players into the club that he wants to work with and that he feels are right for…