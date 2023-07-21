Elegbeleye Heads Nigeria Premier Football League Board

The Nigeria Football Federation has constituted the board of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) with former chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, as chairman of the board.

Elegbeleye, a former deputy chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Youth and Sports, and also a former Director-General of the National Sports Commission, headed the IMC that brilliantly executed the last NPFL season and and the Super 6, drawing high praise from the NFF and stakeholders in general.

With Elegbeleye on the new NPFL board are Mallam Mohammed Nasiru Sa’idu (Member); Barr. Poubeni Ogun (Member); Mr. Daniel Amokachi (Member); Dr. Okey Kpalukwu (Member); Mallam Suleiman Umar (Member) and; Mr. Dominic Iorfa (Member).

The Secretary/Legal Adviser is Barr. Danlami Ibrahim while the Chief Operating Officer is Prince Davidson Owumi.

The new NPFL board has a two-year tenure, same as the boards of the Nigeria National League, the Nigeria Women…