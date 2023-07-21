Leverkusen In Advanced Talks To Sign Boniface

Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks with Union Saint-Gilloise for Nigerian striker Victor Boniface.

This was revealed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on Friday.

According to the Italian journalist, personal terms between Boniface and Leverkusen have been agreed.

Also, he disclosed that the deal is believed to be worth over €20m.

“Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks to sign Victor Boniface from Union St Gilloise — negotiations progressing and deal getting closer,” Romano wrote on Twitter.

“Nigerian striker has agreed personal terms with Leverkusen and clubs now negotiating deal worth more than €20m package.“

The 22-year-old scored 17 goals in all competitions for Union Saint-Gilloise last season.

Among the 17 goals, nine was scored in 37 appearances in the Belgian Jupiler.

