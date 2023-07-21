Newly Promoted Burnley Agree Deal For Nigerian Winger

Burnley have agreed a deal with Espanyol to sign Nigerian winger Luca Koleosho this summer.

This is according to English media outfit the Daily Telegraph.

Koleosho is highly rated at Espanyol and has already made six senior appearances for the Spanish outfit.

The 18-year-old made his debut for Espanyol against Granada in May 2022 and last season he scored his first senior goal against Almeria in a 3-3 draw.

Now it has been claimed that Burnley have agreed a deal for Koleosho with the Spanish outfit.

Burnley will pay a transfer fee in the region of €3m to Espanyol for Koleosho.

The Turf Moor outfit are determined to strengthen their squad this summer and they have recently concluded the signing of Zeki Amdouni from Basel on a five-year contract.

If all goes well, Koleosho is set to become Burnley’s sixth signing in the ongoing transfer window, but it remains to be seen if he will first be slotted into the Under-21s or play for the first team.

