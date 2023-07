Completesports.com’s Live Blogging of 2023 #FIFAWWC [FIFA Women’s World Cup] Group B, Matchday 1 game: Super Falcons of Nigeria and Canada Women at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Australia.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.