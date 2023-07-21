Onitsha City Marathon: Organisers Unveil Partners

Organisers of the second edition of the Onitsha City Marathon, OCM, Friday unveiled three partners ahead of September 30, 2023, 21km Marathon race in the Anambra State’s foremost commercial city, South East of Nigeria, Completesports.com reports.

The partners are Afia TV as broadcast Rights owners, Y&T Sports as a Technical partner and GLS Project as Marketing Partner.

Completesports.com understands that Afia TV is owned by former NBC Director General, Emeka Mba while GLS Projects is owned by renowned FIFA Players licenced Agent John Shittu who also managed former Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel; Liberian President, George Opong Weah as a footballer and another former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo.



At an elaborate World Press Conference on Friday, Professor Segun Segbosan, a Director at Onitsha Business School – the organisers of the Onitsha City Marathon (OCM), disclosed that the Marathon race is organised as a prelude to the Ofala Festival of the Igwe of Onitsha,…