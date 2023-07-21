Stakeholders Root For Idah As Rivers United Boss

Sports stakeholders in Rivers State are pleading with the governor, Siminalayi Fubara to appoint ex-international and former Super Sports presenter, Bishop Peterside Idah as chairman of the state owned football club, Rivers United.

This is following the high powered lobbying currently going on over the job as several other interest groups are pushing for their candidates to get the job.

We gathered that the stakeholders under the aegis of Concerned Rivers Sports Professionals are advising the governor to look at experience, capacity and competence which Idah a clergy with his Church based in Port Harcourt possesses.

They argued that of all the candidates penciled down for the job, Idah a former goalkeeper with Sharks FC and Iwuanyanwu Nationale stands out with the clout of a leader who will be respected and doors opened to him on the course of his line of duties.

“Peterside Idah is the best man for the job. This we have told His Excellency, our dear governor,” begins our…