Super Falcons Hold Canada To Draw

Nigeria’s Super Falcons held Canada to a 0-0 draw in their Group B opener at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The result means after three meetings, the Super Falcons are still unbeaten against Canada at the women’s World Cup (one win and two draws).

Chiamaka Nnadozie, who was the busiest of the two goalkeepers, saved a penalty early in the second half.



The Falcons had to play the dying minutes of the game with 10 players after Deborah Abiodun was sent off for a dangerous foul.

It was a game that saw Canada dominate throughout the encounter but could not break down the Falcons.

Up next for the Falcons is a tough game against hosts Australia on Thursday July 27.



The Australians got their campaign off to a 1-0 win against debutant Republic of Ireland.

First attempt at goal went to Christine Sinclair in the ninth minute but her curler went just wore off target.

In the 23rd minute Ifeoma Onumonu had the Super Falcons first opportunity but saw her…