2023 WWC: Super Falcons Will Go For Victory Against Australia, Ireland – Ajibade

Super Falcons forward Rasheedat Ajibade says the team in focused on getting maximum points in their subsequent matches at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons held the Canucks of Canada to a 0-0 draw at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday.

The Super Falcons will play Australia next at the Brisbane Stadium next week Thursday.

Their final group game is against Republic of Ireland four days later at the same venue.

Ajibade took to Twitter to charge her teammates to focus on the upcoming matches.

“Well done by the team to earn a point in the tough match against Canada yesterday. We remain focused on the matches ahead and will fighting for maximum points in the subsequent matches,”she wrote on her Twitter handle.

Ajibade missed the game against Canada due to suspension.

The Atletico Madrid star is expected to return to action against Australia.

The Super Falcons and Canada are joint second…