Australia Won’t Be A Threat To Super Falco

Former Super Eagles winger, Garba Lawal has expressed his optimism that the Super Falcons can pull an upset against Australia at the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that the nine-time African champions held Canada to a goalless draw on Friday morning in their Group opening game.

Nnadozie produced a moment of magic as she denied Christine Sinclair from the spot in the 50th minute.

With the team set to face Australia next week Thursday, Lawal told Completesports.com that the draw against Canada will serve as motivation for the Super Falcons.

He said that the Australian won’t be a big threat to the Super Falcons despite playing in front of their home supporters.

“I’m delighted with the Super Falcons impressive performance against Canada in their opening game. Picking a draw against Canada is a precious point that will come handy later in the group.

“Australia being their next game will be another massive game for the Super Falcons but I don’t think they will be…