Done Deal: Aina Joins Nottingham Forest On One-Year Contract

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Ola Aina, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international signed a one-year deal, with options for the future also agreed in the contract.

The 26-year-old is Forest’s first signing of the summer.

Aina moved to Torino following his recent departure from Torino, having previously spent nearly five years with the Italian side and making 102 appearances in Serie A.

Aina told the club’s official website: “I’m very excited to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I wanted to be back on English soil again and Forest is a club which has an exciting project and team.

“The manager as well, what he wants from the team is something which I want to buy into. He’s told me it’s a family club, he’s told me we have a great bunch of players and he’s told me I’ll enjoy it here.”

“It’s exciting to be back playing in the…