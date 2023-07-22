Fulham Reach Agreement With Ajax For Bassey

Fulham and Ajax have reached final agreement for the transfer of Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey to the London club.

According to Dutch website vi.nl, Fulham have agreed to pay a total package of €21m for Bassey.

A resale percentage is also included in the deal.

The agreed transfer fee is close to the amount Ajax paid to Scottish giants Rangers for Bassey last summer.

The versatile centre-back is expected to sign his contract papers next week.

Brighton & Hove Albion were the first Premier League club to show interest in the player.

The 23-year-old was keen to remain at Ajax but had a change of mind after he was informed of the decision of the club to sell him.

He scored one goal in 25 league appearances for the former European champions last season.

By Adeboye Amosu

