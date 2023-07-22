I’m Not Prepared To Be Germany Coach –Klopp

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp has distance himself from becoming the next Germany manager.

Recall that Klopp has been consistently linked with managing his country and rumours have only increased in recent times due to Germany’s poor displays.

But Klopp has now insisted that he will not be replacing Flick, insisting that he intends to see out his contract at Liverpool that runs until 2026.

“The job of [the Germany] national coach is and would be a great honour — there is no question about that,” Klopp was quoted by Metro UK as saying.

“The problem that stands in the way of the whole thing is my loyalty. I can’t just leave Liverpool now and say I will take over Germany for a short time. That doesn’t work and the request is not even there.”

He added, “If I’m supposed to do that [manage Germany] at some point, then I have to be available and I’m not currently. I have a responsibility towards the club.

“Basically, it is an interesting job. But I don’t know…