July 28th 2023 – The Day Sport And Diplomacy Meet!  –Odegbami

On July 28th, 2023, Filbert Bayi, OLY, former Tanzanian middle distance runner, one of Africa’s greatest athletes in history will be in Lagos.

African American legendary former sprinter, Olympic Gold and Bronze medalist, Ron Freeman, OLY, will be in town.

The CEO of OlympAfrica, Allasanne Thierno Diack, is also on his way to Lagos.

So, also is radical political scholar, historian, cultural and social activist from South Africa, Dr. Biki Minyuku.

They are all coming for an unprecedented historic assembly that will inspire generations of youths from across Africa and even beyond.

It is NOT a pure Sport event, hence its location within the premises of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs. It is more of a diplomatic event that derives its significance in the deeds of sportsmen and women that meritoriously served their country and the Black race.

The 1976 Olympics Games…