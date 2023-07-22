Looking to find where to PLAY AVIATOR? Get all the answers in our guide

Looking to play Aviator? Within this article, we’ll run through everything from where to play Aviator, how to play and winning prediction techniques. If you’re in a hurry and just want to find the best Aviator betting site, then we recommend Betway as the best all-round Aviator Betting site. But make sure you check out some of the others listed below.

Best Aviator Betting Sites South Africa

Best Overall Aviator Betting Site: Betway Best New Aviator Betting Site: 10bet Most Trusted Aviator Betting Site: Hollywoodbets

What is the Aviator Betting Game?

The Aviator game has taken the online casino world by storm since its inception in 2019. Created by Scribe Gaming, Aviator has disrupted the betting and gaming space like no other game in history. Its popularity can be seen across the world, with hundreds of betting companies adding Aviator to their games portfolio.

How to play the Aviator Game?

The concept of the game is simple, in which players bet on the outcome of a virtual…