Zambia Encouraged By CAF After 5-0 Loss To Japan

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has urged World Cup debutants Copper Queens of Zambia to keep their heads up despite their 5-0 loss to Japan on Saturday.

It was a disappointing Group C opener for Zambia against the 2011 women’s World Cup champions who put five past the third placed team at last year’s WAFCON.

A brace from Miyazawa Hinata and strikes from Tanaka Mina, Endo Jun and Ueki Riko sealed the impressive win for Japan.

Commenting on the heavy loss, CAF wished Zambia all the best in their next two games.

“Keep your heads up girls! You’re writing history! Africa is behind you all the way. Good luck in the next games!”

Zambia will take on Spain in their second group game and also face Costa Rica.

Meanwhile, African champions Banyana Banyana of South Africa will play Sweden on Sunday and on Monday Morocco will battle two-time World Cup winners Germany.

