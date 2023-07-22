Zambia Lose 5-0 To Japan In World Cup Group Opener

It was not the best of debuts for the Copper Queens of Zambia, as they lost 5-0 to Japan in their Group C opening game at this year’s FIFA women’s World Cup on Saturday.

Japan took the lead in the 43rd minute through Miyazawa Hinata from a Fujino Aoba cross.

Ten minutes into the second half Japan doubled their lead thanks to Tanaka Mina who slid home Endo Jun’s pass beyond Zambia keeper Catherine Musonda.

Hinata then got her second goal of the game to make it 3-0 to Japan in the 61st minute.

Japan continued to go in search of more goals and were rewarded on 71 minutes off the boots of Endo.

In the 90th minute Japan were awarded a penalty and Zambia keeper Musonda sent off for a foul on Ueki Riko.

Riko converted from the penalty spot to put Japan 5-0 ahead 11 minutes of added time.

Zambia’s next Group C game is against Spain on July 26.

The Spanish side got their campaign off to a good start with a comfortable…