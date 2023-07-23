2023 WWC: Super Falcons In Great Spirit Ahead Australia Clash – Waldrum

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum says there is a great spirit in the team’s camp of Thursday’s clash against Australia.

The encounter against Australia will be the Nigeria’s second game at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

The Super Falcons played out a 0-0 draw in their game with Canada on 21st of July.

In a video posted on the Super Falcons Twitter handle, Waldrum highlighted the good mood in the camp and mentioned the use of yoga to calm the players’ nerves.

“Well, I think it’s good,” Waldrum remarked.

“Yesterday, on game day plus one we just did recovery training for those players that played a lot of minutes.

“Got some yoga, got some recovery training, got them in the pool, the hot and cold tub and gave them a little bit of a break in the afternoon to go shopping and sight seeing around the hotel.

“It was good for them to be out they’ve been so isolated in camp and then today we’ll be training in the evening since…