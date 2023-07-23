Halimotu Ayinde has said she cannot wait to return for the Super Falcons in their next Group B game against co-hosts Australia at the ongoing FIFA women’s World Cup.

Ayinde was ruled out of the Super Falcons opener against Canada after she got a straight red card in the semi-finals of the 2022 WAFCON.

The sending off ruled her out of the third placed match against Zambia and also the opener at the World Cup.

She will now be back in action when the nine-time African champions face Australia on Thursday.

Reacting to the hard-fought draw against Canada, Ayinde praised her teammates for their performance.

“Special kudos to the team for the hard-fought draw in our opening #FIFAWWC match against Canada in Melbourne.

“It’s a positive start for us and some good performance to build on in our coming games. Proud of the group. Can’t wait to be back!“

