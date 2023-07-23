Done Deal: Danjuma Joins Everton On Loan

Everton have confirmed the signing of Arnaut Danjuma on a season- long loan deal from LaLiga club Villarreal.

Danjuma was close to joining Everton in January, but instead linked up with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Nigerian-born forward will wear jersey number 10 at his new club.

The striker can play in a variety of attacking positions, including as a central striker where he often started for LaLiga club Villarreal.

Danjuma stated that Evertonians’ passion and manager Sean Dyche were key reasons behind him wanting to move to Merseyside this summer.

“It’s amazing to join Everton and I’m really happy to be here,” Danjuma told evertontv.

“It’s been a long time coming to join such a massive club as Everton and it makes me proud.

“I had interest from other clubs but there was a pull towards Everton because of the fans, the manager and the history of the Club and it’s second time…