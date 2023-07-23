Ronaldo: Al-Nassr Have Lots Of Trophies To Win Next Season

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has predicted that the club will be going for all the trophies next season.

Gutted about ending the 2022-23 season trophyless, the 38-year-old Ronaldo is keen to set the record straight this time around.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus superstar has vowed that he will do everything he can to help the Riyadh-based club win many trophies.

“We have a lot (of trophies) this year,” Cristiano Ronaldo told a press conference.

“We hope to win all the trophies. We know it will be difficult, but we have a good team, coach and new players.

“The ambitions are the same as last year and we are looking forward to having a great season. Of course, we want to win some trophies this year. Let’s see what happens.”

