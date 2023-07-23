South Africa Lose Opening Game To Sweden

African champions Banyana Banyana of South Africa conceded a late goal to lose 2-1 to Sweden in their opening Group G game of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup on Sunday.

After a goalless first 45 minutes, it was South Africa who took the lead through Hildah Magaia in the 48th minute.

Sweden hit back and were rewarded in the 65th minute thanks to Fridolina Rolfo.

In the 89th minute Amanda Ilestedt netted the winner to give Sweden a winning start.

This is Africa’s second defeat at this year’s women’s World Cup following Zambia’s 5-0 loss to 2011 champions Japan on Saturday.

Only Nigeria’s Super Falcons have secured a point at the tournament after their hard fought 0-0 draw with Canada.

Morocco will be in action on Monday when they face two-time champions Germany.

