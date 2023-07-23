Tottenham Submit Bid For Mbappe

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur have submitted a bid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe this current summer transfer window.

MARCA reports that Paris Saint-Germain have put Mbappe up for sale and Tottenham have made a formal offer for the 24 year old Frenchman.

Tottenham longtime striker Harry Kane has been linked with a transfer move to Bayern Munich throughout the summer and signing Mbappe might be a turning point in the deal.

Mbappe was left out of the Paris Saint-Germain squad for the preseason tour of Japan and he has refuted an extension deal with the French Ligue 1 club.

Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in 2024 and the club are against him moving on a free transfer deal next summer.

The youngster has also been linked to Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Al-Hilal and Arsenal this summer.

Mbappe netted 29 goals and provided five assists in 34 French Ligue 1 games last season. The Parisians won the league with 86 points from 38 games in…