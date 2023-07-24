2023 WWC: Super Falcons Have The Quality To Beat Australia -Ajibade

Rasheedat Ajibade says that the Super Falcons have the quality to beat Australia at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons held the highly rated Canucks of Canada to a 0-0 draw last Friday.

Randy Waldrum’s side will face the Matildas of Australia in their next fixture on Thursday.

In a video posted on the Super Falcons Twitter handle, Ajibade expressed her confident of a good showing against the co-hosts.

Read Also: Governor Soludo Has Given Approval For Establishment Of Anambra State-Owned Football Club –State FA Chairman, Iloenyosi

“I’m really pumped up for the game so I’m 100 percent ready” Ajibade remarked.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, we are playing against the host team, in a very big stadium, with so much crowd.

“We are going to play against a lot of factors that day but I think we have this, we’ve got this, we’ve done it against big teams and I trust the whole team.

“We have the capacity, we have the talent, we have the…