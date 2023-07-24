Flamengo Sign Remo Forward Ogundana On Loan

Nigeria Premier League club Remo Stars have announced that Shola Ogundana has joined Brazilian giants Flamengo on loan.

Remo confirmed the loan move in a statement on their website on Monday.

“Forward, Shola Ogundana has completed his move to Brazilian giant, Flamengo from Remo Stars.

“Blessed with blistering pace, dribbles and eyes for goals, the teenager is an academy product of the club at Beyond Limits Football Academy.

“Most notably, Shola featured in The Creative Championship and Viareggio Cup World Football Tournament in Italy.

“He had the most assists (10) of any player during the 2022/23 TCC league campaign.

“Everyone at Remo Stars wish him all the best during his time in Brazil.“

Flamengo was first established in 1895 specifically as a rowing club and did not play their first official football match until 1912.

The club is one of three clubs to have never been relegated from the Brazilian Serie A.

Their youth academy is one of the most prolific in…