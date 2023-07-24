Liverpool Set To Submit Bid For Bayern Munich Defender Kimmich

Liverpool are reportedly set to submit an offer for Bayern Munich midfielder, Joshua Kimmich after receiving positive news that the club are ready to sell the star.

The Reds’ two key midfield players, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are on the verge of leaving the club after accepting lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp is still actively looking for midfield reinforcements regardless of whether the duo leaves.

With the loss of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Arthur Melo, and other key players, the Merseysiders are significantly weaker in midfield.

While Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have joined for a total of £95 million, FSG are willing to loosen its financial restrictions in order to give Klopp access to more players.

In order to accomplish this, it is said that Liverpool have created a list of five prospective signings.

