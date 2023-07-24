Moses Delighted To Score In Spartak Moscow’s Season Opener

Victor Moses has celebrated his goal in Spartak Moscow’s 3-2 win against Orenburg in a Russian Super League clash on Sunday.

Moses opened scoring for Spartak Moscow in the 45th minute of the thrilling encounter.

The former Super Eagles winger took to the social media to celebrate the victory and his goal.

“Big win today 💪🏾 great team performance and nice to get on the scoresheet for the first game of the season ⚽️💯,” the former Chelsea star wrote on his Twitter handle.

The 32-year-old missed a large chunck of last season’s campaign as a result of achilles tendon repair injury.

Moses was sidelined for five months due to the injury.

