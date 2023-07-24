Moses One Of Spartak Moscow Best Players –Malyshev

Spartak Moscow’s Chief Executive Officer, Oleg Malyshev has described Victor Moses as one of the team’s best starting players.

He made this known on the backdrop of his impressive performance in Spartak Moscow’s opening league game win against Orenburg on Sunday.

Malyshev in a chat with Sport Express, stated that the club is hoping to extend the Nigerian international’s contract.

“We haven’t talked to Moses about a contract extension yet. But we will watch and follow the game,” Malyshev told Sport Express.

“Now we are counting on him. He is one of the best starting players. Let’s see what will happen in the future.”

International career

Born in Nigeria, Moses represented England youth teams at under-16, under-17, under-19 and under-21 levels, but opted to play for Nigeria as opposed to being fully capped for England.

He made his debut for the Nigerian senior team in 2012 and earned 38 caps and scored 12 times before retiring from international matches in…