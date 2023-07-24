Napoli President Claims Victor Osimhen Sold Indecent Proposal

Several top European clubs have their eye on signing Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker is a hot commodity that plans to stay at Napoli for the upcoming season, according to the club president Aurelio de Laurentiis.

Reports have surfaced that Laurentiis will ask €150 million to sell the star player. He is linked to such suitors as Manchester United and PSG.

The Napoli president spoke with the media about Osimhen transfer rumors and tried to cast doubt. He says that the star player will stay at the club even though rival clubs are showing interest.

Laurentiis pointed out that if Osimhen did leave the club, quality players could be recruited. Napoli wants to secure top-tier players to help boost their way to success. The president said that Osimhen will wear the Napoli shirt for sure. If an indecent proposal arrives, the club will move on and find more top talent.

Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia…