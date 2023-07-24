Osimhen Can Still Leave Napoli This Summer – Garcia

Napoli manager Rudi Garcia says there is a possibility of Victor Osimhen leaving the Partenopei this summer.

Osimhen has been a subject of transfer speculations since the end of last season.

The Nigeria international was previously linked with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint- Germain and Bayern Munich.

Ligue 1 champions , PSG are the only club left in the race at the moment.

Garcia is keen to keep Osimhen at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona but admitted there is a chance the striker could still leave before the end of the transfer window.

“I hope he (Osimhen) stays in Naples. He’s under contract and everyone is calm, but never say never in football. I’m confident and he wants to stay,” Garcia was quoted by Tutto Napoli.

The 24-year-old was top scorer in Serie A last season with 26 from 32 games.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…