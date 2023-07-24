Soludo Has Given Approval For Anambra State FC

Anambra State Government may have finally decided to join the league of state governments that are sponsoring football teams in the various cadres of the nation’s domestic leagues, Completesports.com reports.

This follows the revelation by Chikelue Iloenyosi, a former Nigeria international and current Chairman of the Anambra State Football Association that he has received Executive approval by Governor Chukwuma Soludo for the establishment of Anambra State-owned football club.

“First of all, I want to thank His Excellency, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Executive Governor of Anambra State for approving for the establishment of the State’s football team which is very, very important for Anambra State,” reveals the ex-U23 Olympic Eagles defender.

“Anambra State is going to have a SOLUTION TEAM very soon,” Iloenyosi said.

Before now, Anambra State is arguably the second State in South-East Nigeria and third in the country without a state-owned football club.

Anambra and…