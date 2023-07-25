2023 CAF Awards To Hold December 11

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that it will hold its 2023 awards on December 11 in Morocco.

The continent’s football body made this known in a statement released on Tuesday.

“The prestigious CAF Awards will make a welcome return on 11 December 2023 in Morocco to celebrate the stars of African football.” CAF said.

“After last year’s successful event hosted in the Moroccan capital of Rabat, which saw Senegal inspirational forward Sadio Mane and Nigeria and Barcelona top striker Asisat Oshoala claim honours, the CAF Awards will feature some of Africa’s finest stars.

“CAF will communicate time and host city in due course.

“The awards will recognise the standout performers from club and country over the past year, with the highlight being the crowning of the CAF African Player of the Year in both the men’s and women’s categories.

“Mane and Oshoala will face stiff competition from some of the continent’s brightest stars who have shone in…