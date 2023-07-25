2023 WWC: Australia Game Must Win For Super Falcons – Ebi

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi has said it is important for the team to get a win in their next game against Australia.

The nine-time African champions will come up against the Matildas in their second Group B game at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Thursday.

The encounter is slated for the Brisbane Stadium.

Randy Waldrum’s side played out an impressive 0-0 draw against Canada in their opening fixture last Friday.

Read Also: 2023 WWC: Debutants Philippines Claim Historic Win Against Co-hosts New Zealand

Co-hosts Australia on the other hand defeated debutants Republic of Ireland 1-0 a day earlier.

Ebi reckoned it is important for the Super Falcons to beat the Australians as it will put the them in good position to secure a place in the next round.

“It is very important for us to collect the three points on Thursday. That will put us in a great position before we play the Irish,”Ebi told thenff.com.

The Super Falcons will welcome back Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimat…