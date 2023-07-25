2023 WWC: Super Falcons Can Qualify From Tough Group – Payne

Nigerian forward Toni Payne says the Super Falcons can qualify for the second round at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Randy Waldrum’s side have a point from match day one after a draw with Canada and are joint second in Group B.

Australia are first in Group B with three points after match day one. Ireland are ranked fourth with zero point.

The Super Falcons will face Australia next on July 27 at Lang Park, Brisbane as they seek to reach the knockout stages.

In a video posted on the Super Falcons Twitter handle, Payne stated that she expects more attacking play against the Matildas of Australia.

“I think we played a really defensive game against Canada,” Payne said.

“I think we expect to have the same performance against Australia, I think we expect to have more of the ball, more attacking.

“I think all the teams in our group are beatable teams, we have a really good team and if we stick to our game plan we have a very good chance of…