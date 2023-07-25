Assessing Mauricio Pochettino’s Opening Games As Manager

The 2023-24 Premier League campaign is due to get underway in just under a month and there are very few teams in the English top flight with a bigger point to prove than Chelsea. Things have been nothing short of chaotic at Stamford Bridge since the British government imposed sanctions on former owner Roman Abramovich — which ultimately ended the Russian’s love affair with the club.

American businessman Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital purchased the West London outfit for a record-breaking £4.25 billion last May, but they are yet to steady the ship despite splashing over £600 million on players and Chelsea are already on their fourth manager under the new ownership as Mauricio Pochettino is the most recent man tasked with taking the reins.

After enduring their worst season since the 1990s last term, finishing a dire 12th in the table, the pressure is on the former Tottenham Hotspur boss to get off to a good start at Stamford Bridge. However, Chelsea aren’t exactly…