Balogun Linked To Inter Milan

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has been linked with a move to Serie A side Inter Milan this current summer transfer window.

The United States of America (USA) striker was loaned by the Gunners to French Ligue 1 outfit Reims in the 2022/23 season.

He put up impressive stats for the French club as he netted 21 goals and laid on two assists in 37 games in the top flight.

The 22 year old is currently with Arsenal as they embark on their preseason tour in America.

According to fcinternews.it, Italian club Inter Milan have made a loan offer for Balogun this summer and they intend to sign him permanently next summer for €35 million.

However it is uncertain whether Arsenal would green light the move given their Premier League ambitions for next season.

But Balogun seems intent on getting maximum game time and it is uncertain whether he will be a regular player with the Gunners. A deal with him being a regular starter would be ideal for him.

Inter have been unable to sign Romelu Lukaku from…