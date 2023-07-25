Beating New Zealand Shows Anything Is P

Philippines midfielder, Sara Kristine Bantan Eggesvik has expressed her joy after their team stunned co-hosts New Zealand 1-0 on Tuesday in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Sarina Bolden scored the only goal with a header in the first half for a famous Philippine win, the country’s first at either a men’s or women’s World Cup. It also blows Group A wide open.

Reacall that The Philippines, who lost 2-0 to Switzerland on their World Cup debut, face Norway on Sunday in the final round of group games. New Zealand clash with Switzerland on the same day with everything to play for.

Speaking shortly after the game, Eggesvik stated that she feel so delighted that their country has won their first World Cup game.

She also said that nothing is impossible to achieve once their is a positive mindset toward it.

“I can’t believe what we have achieved,” said tearful Philippines midfielder Sara Eggesvik.

“It shows that it’s possible to do something big.”

