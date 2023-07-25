Betway Guide: Register | Login | Deposit | Play | Withdraw

Within this guide, we’ll provide you with the most relevant top level information you need to login and play at betway. This includes how to deposit and withdraw, plus plenty of other FAQs. if you’re looking to sign up and claim the welcome bonus, then head of over to our Betway Sign Up Guide, alternatively you can register directly here.

How Login to Betway Account after Registration

Once the registration process is complete at Betway, the next step is to login into your account and make your first deposit. Betway, like all other betting sites, requires that your FICA verification is complete before you are allowed to start betting. New players will need to submit a copy of their ID document and a proof of residence that is not older than three months. The verification of these documents usually takes between 4-8 hours. These are the simple steps to log into your account.