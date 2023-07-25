Bronny James Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Basketball Practice

Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California.

According to CNN, quoting a statement from a family spokesperson, Bronny was hospitalized on Monday.

He is out of the intensive care unit and in stable condition, the statement said.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” the statement said.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny is an incoming freshman for USC’s basketball team after graduating from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles this spring. He was…