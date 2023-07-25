CAFCL/CC: Enyimba, Rivers United, Others Get Tricky Opponents

Enyimba and Remo Stars have been handed tough opponents in the first round of the CAF Champions League.

Nigerian champions Enyimba are paired with Ahli Benghazi of Libya.

The Peoples’ Elephant will travel away for the first leg.

The reverse fixture will hold in Aba a week later.

The winner of the contest will face either Coton Sport Garoua of Cameroon or Cote d’Ivoire’s ASEC Mimosa in the next round.

The country’s other representatives in the competition, Remo Stars will take on Ghanaian Premier League champions, Medeama.

The first leg is scheduled for Ghana, while the second leg will take place at Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne.

The winner will square up against Horoya FC of Guinea for a place in the group stage.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United are drawn bye.

The Port Harcourt club will face the winner of the tie between Etoile Filante of…