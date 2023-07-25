Debutants Philippines Shock Co-hosts New Zealand

Debutants Philippines shocked co-hosts New Zealand 1-0 to earn an historic first ever Women’s World Cup victory in Group A on Tuesday.

California-born Sarina Bolden was the hero for the Philippines as her 24th-minute goal was enough to secure the three points.

Bolden’s first-half header was the country’s first ever goal in the competition’s history.

New Zealand thought they had equalised midway through the second half when Jacqui Hand’s looping header floated over a despairing Olivia McDaniel in goal for Philippines, but it was later ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) for offside.

The World Cup debutant was able to withstand New Zealand pressure, including a truly remarkable diving save from McDaniel in added time at the end of the game, to earn a historic victory.

Philippines – after becoming the first of the debutant teams to win at the 2023 Women’s World Cup – now has an opportunity to make yet further history by reaching the knockout phases with…