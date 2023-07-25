Forest Announce Elanga’s Signing From Man United

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Anthony Elanga who joined from Manchester United on a five-year deal.

Forest made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

“Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce the signing of forward Anthony Elanga from Manchester United,” the club stated.

“The Sweden international has signed a five-year deal, keeping him at The City Ground until the summer of 2028.

“At just 21-years-old, Elanga arrives having already played and scored in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League in 55 appearances for Manchester United.

“Born in Malmö, Sweden, the exciting forward impressed during his rise through United’s youth ranks following his arrival in 2014, winning the club’s Young Player of the Year award in 2020 before making his professional debut in the Premier League against Leicester the following year.

“In the same…