I Wanna Play For Arsenal This Season -Balogun

United States of America (USA) striker Foliar in Balogun says he wants to play for Premier League club Arsenal in the forthcoming 2023/24 season.

Balogun was loaned by Arsenal to French Ligue 1 club Reims during the 2023/24 season. He was one of the star strikers in the French League last season.

In an interview with AFTV, Balogun reiterated his ambition to play for the Gunners after his loan stint in France.

“Feeling ready of course,” Balogun said

“Done some work over the off season back ready, always stay ready. That’s the aim I wanna play as well so yeah I gotta see what happens.”

Balogun switched his allegiance to the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) after he didn’t receive a call up from the Three Lions of England.

Balogun bagged 21 goals and five assists in 37 French Ligue 1 games last season. Reims finished 11th in the French League with 51 points from 38 games.

Arsenal were runners-up in the Premier League with 84 points accumulated after 38 matches in the…